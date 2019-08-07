The Wayne Johnson mystery: what you need to know

It has been more than three weeks since Johannesburg businessman Wayne Johnson went missing.

Johnson, who is also known by his married name, Smith, was last seen on June 12 in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

Here is what you need to know:

Last seen

According to Wayne’s husband, Charl Smith, he last saw Wayne on the morning of his disappearance.

The 42-year-old businessman from Parkview was wearing blue jeans, a white-collar shirt and a black bomber jacket. He was driving his 2018 Renault Clio (registration number HJ 07 RG GP).

Speaking to YOU, Charl said: "It was an ordinary day in our household. I never could’ve imagined that Wayne would just disappear like that.

"It’s been more than three weeks and we have no answers. It feels like one long day from which I just can’t wake up,” he said.