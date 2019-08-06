Sister of shack grave accused says suspect is "sweet"

The sister of a Vlakfontein man who allegedly killed his lover and buried her remains in a shallow grave in their shack says the incident has left her family ashamed.

Samuel Sibeko,28, appeared briefly in Soweto's Protea magistrate's court on a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice on Tuesday. He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

He told the court that he would not require the assistance of a lawyer and would represent himself because only he knew what happened. However, he later conceded that he needed a lawyer. He allegedly killed and buried his lover, living with her corpse for two months.

The woman cannot be named as her family is yet to identify her. Sibeko's sister, who asked not to be named, said: “As a mother it was hurtful to learn that’s what he [allegedly] did. It made me ashamed.”

She revealed how her brother kicked her out of their family home in February this year.