Parents of Vlakfontein mass murder victims fume over Khupe's case

The fathers of three children who were killed during the Vlakfontein mass murder feel hopeless after charges against the remaining suspect were withdrawn.

The Khoza family feels it will never be able to find justice for seven of its members who were killed and buried inside a house in Vlakfontein in October last year.

Cousins Karabo, 13, Luyanda, seven, and Sibongakonke, three, Amanda and their aunts Mbali, and Duduzile were found murdered.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it had withdrawn charges against Fita Khupe, 61, one of two men charged for the murders of the family.

The state said there were no prospects of successful prosecution after Khupe's co-accused, Ernest Mabaso - who had falsely called himself "Sibusiso Khoza" and wormed his way into the Khozas' lives by pretending to be a distant relative - died in prison in January. Mabaso is believed to have committed suicide.

Cedric Shembe, Luyanda and Sibongakonke's father, said he was unhappy with the court's decision to withdraw the charges against Khupe.

"I am angered by this because the NPA didn't even contact me as a father. They contacted someone who is not even a relative and told them of their decision to withdraw charges," said Shembe.