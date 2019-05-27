Mom accused of murdering her daughter (8) over R20

Three children, one aged four, witnessed an eight-year-old girl being murdered allegedly by her mother after she was accused of stealing R20.

The girl's 13-year-old cousin has told of how the woman, 31, chased the child around in the house in Malungane section in Namakgale, Phalaborwa, in Limpopo, whipping her with an electric cable, suffocating her with a T-shirt and strangling her with belts on Thursday.

The woman has two other daughters - the four-year-old and a 13-year-old, among the three who witnessed the beating.

"Before assaulting the victim, the woman asked her where the R20, which she had left in the house and she said she did not know," said the boy.

"When her mother started unleashing her anger, the victim tried to escape through the window. She was unlucky as the woman managed to grab her and took out an electric cable and whipped her.

"She also used a T-shirt to suffocate the girl and used belts, including mine, to strangle the victim," he said.