Fikile Mbalula sets up Prasa war room

Deadly train crashes and safety concerns for commuters have forced transport minister Fikile Mbalula to establish a war room at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

The initiative is aimed at addressing long-standing passenger safety issues that have plagued commuter trains for years.

The war room, to be launched tomorrow, will monitor trains, check for arrival times and address infrastructure problems at Prasa.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine told Sowetan yesterday its objectives included the "accelerated implementation of Prasa's modernisation programme".

"The intervention is aimed at stabilising Prasa's operations and achieve tangible results within the minister's first 100 days in office."