Mbalula has balancing act over e-tolls

As the controversy over e-tolls in Gauteng rages, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told MPs that national roads agency Sanral is due to spend R25bn this year to expand the national roads network.

Mbalula made the announcement in parliament during a debate on his department's budget of R64bn for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Mbalula said an amount of R13bn had been exclusively set aside for road maintenance across the country, with "large projects" in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

"These include the N3 between Umsunduzi and eThekwini in Durban, the N2 wild coast in the Eastern Cape and Moloto Road in Limpopo, together with social infrastructure in the Eastern Cape, KZN, Mpumalanga and North West.

"Our target through these projects is to create 20,000 full-time jobs over the next three to five years," he said.

But when it came to addressing the issue of e-tolls, Mbalula was thin on detail, only telling MPs that he, Gauteng premier David Makhura and finance minister Tito Mboweni were "seized with the process to find a lasting solution to the demand to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng" as part of a task team instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.