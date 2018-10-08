Trains in full motion as Prasa is granted a reprieve

Train commuters were nearly left stranded this week as authorities took each other to task over the safety of the country's rail network.

The Railway Safety Regulator at the weekend pushed for the suspension of safety permits for the Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa). This would have led to about two million daily train users being left in limbo.

The regulator's action followed yet another train accident last Thursday.

But Prasa yesterday succeeded in stopping the suspension from coming into force from this morning.