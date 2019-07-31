Suspect arrested for murder of UJ student 6 years after her disappearance

After almost four years of extensive investigations, police have arrested the first suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Palesa Madiba. The University of Johannesburg student made headlines across the country in 2015 after her body was found buried in her friend's backyard.

Madiba disappeared in 2013 after spending a weekend at her friend’s house in Phiri, Soweto. She was found buried in the yard two years later.

Col Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that a male suspect was arrested on Monday July 29.

“There was an investigation and he was arrested. We think he may be responsible,” he said.

Dlamini said the suspect, who cannot be named, appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday where his case was postponed.

“He will appear again in the Johannesburg High Court on the 7th of August,” he said.