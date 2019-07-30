Court shown footage of Phoenix triple-murder accused 'throwing away knife'

Footage of Phoenix triple-murder accused Collin Pillay discarding a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was screened in the Durban high court on Tuesday.

During the second day of Pillay's trial - where he is accused of killing his lover, Jane Govindsamy, and her daughters, Rackelle and Denisha, in 2018 - the state played CCTV footage in which Pillay can been seen discarding a knife after coming from the direction of the Govindsamy home.

The footage screened in court was taken from a boutique near the home and was recorded the day before the bodies were discovered by Jane's husband, Sagren Govindsamy, at their Phoenix home in September 2018.

Pillay's attorney, Amanda Hulley, told the court that her client intended to argue that he had found the knife on the road and was simply throwing it away.

The knife, which the state intends to argue was the weapon used to kill the Govindsamys, was recovered less then 100m from the Govindsamy home by Sgt Rajen Sanders.