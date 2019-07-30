Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli found guilty of assault, intimidation, kidnapping

The South Gauteng High Court found former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi guilty of kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (Assault GBH).

Mdluli was also found guilty of the following:

- 3 counts of intimidation

- 2 counts of kidnapping

- 2 counts of assault

- 2 counts assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (Assault GBH)

- 1 count defeating the ends of justice.

Mdluli and Mthunzi appeared in the South Gauteng High Court where Mdluli faced charges of kidnapping of Oupa Ramogibe in 1999.

Ramogibe allegedly had an affair with Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Buthelezi and Ramogibe married "secretly" on July 22, 1998.

Ramogibe allegedly received death threats after marrying Buthelezi and was told to leave her or he would be killed.

He opened an attempted murder case before his death, but was eventually killed.

Ramogibe's family also attended the court case but refused to talk.

The court has adjourned till Wednesday.