Two arrested for murders of KZN high school security guards

Two men were arrested on Monday for the brutal murder of two KwaZulu-Natal school security guards and the attempted murder of another.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed to our sister publication TimesLIVE that two suspects, aged 23 and 28, were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in connection with the murder of Mncedisi Ntuli, 29, and Thandazani Majola, 46, at Ukusa High School in Hammersdale two weeks ago.

Zwane said the suspects were arrested in Maoti in Inanda, north of Durban, as a result of information received on Sunday.