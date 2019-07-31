Durban principal in hot water over 'predatory' teachers

A Durban school principal will be hauled before the disciplinary committee of the provincial department of education for failure to take action against some teachers at his school accused of making sexual advances on pupils.

This emerged in the aftermath of the investigation conducted by the senior education officials who were tasked with probing incidents of sexual assault at Grosvenor Girls High, a school in Durban’s Bluff area. The investigation was triggered by a video which circulated online last week showing pupils voicing their frustrations and hurt, claiming that some male teachers were asking for sexual favours and often fondle them during class lessons.

On Monday, angry pupils and their parents took their war to the school, protesting and demanding that action be taken against the alleged perpetrators.

One of the concerned parents told Sowetan that his daughter has been severely traumatised by this ordeal.

“My daughter is very dedicated to her school work. But recently, she hasn't been herself. Her marks dropped significantly. When her mother enquired about what was happening she said a teacher had sexually violated her. She even refuses to go to school,” the father said.