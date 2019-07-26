South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly raping his sister, 10, in Heidelberg

By NONKULULEKO NJILO - 26 July 2019 - 16:32
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old sister.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly raping his 10-year-old sister while their parents were away.

The incident at Bergsig in Heidelberg allegedly happened after the mother of three dropped children from school at home and left.  

"It is alleged that the brother, aged 22, was also in the house. The brother sent another sister to the shop to buy some snacks. The suspect took the victim to his room where he undressed and raped her," said police spokesperson Capt Thivhulawi Tshilate.

The child alerted her mother later about an ordeal in which she had been injured. Asked what had happened, she pointed to the brother's bedroom.

"The mother took the child to the doctor for a medical check and treatment after which she reported the matter to the police. Police wasted no time in arresting the suspect," said Tshilate.

Station commander Col Amanda Dorothy Viljoen commended the efforts made by the parent to report the matter to the police.

The suspect is expected to appear soon in the Heidelberg magistrate's court soon. 

