After 25 years of waiting for services, Ncwadi erupts in protests

“Are we animals? Now that we are doing what other communities are doing, police shoot at us. Protesting is the last option but we had no choice,“ said Makhaye.

“For the past 25 years this ward is like a forest,” said community committee member Owen Mkhize.

He said they had tried to meet with the municipality. “They don’t come to us to hear what the residents want. Last year in February the Msunduzi municipality mayor Themba Njilo sent a team. They came and made empty promises. Nothing has happened. They have never told us anything since that gathering,” said Mkhize.

“The roads are a mess. The only tarred road in this ward is the main road – the one we have shut down. Others are bare and have potholes which have become holes,” he said.

“Drivers refuse to take our young ones to school when it rains. The taxi drivers would leave us 10 or more kilometres away from our destination. They can’t use these roads because they are so bad. Children have a right to go to school. What kind of a government would allow such things to happen?” asked Mkhize.

Ncwadi used to fall under the Ingwe municipality. After the 2016 local elections it was placed under the Msunduzi local municipality.

Makhaye wants the mayor of Msunduzi to go to Ncwadi and address the residents.