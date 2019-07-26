Home affairs portfolio committee joins Twitter & Mzansi is ready with issues

The portfolio committee on home affairs has launched a Twitter account in an effort to "strengthen its oversight work".

Chairperson of the committee, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said since coming into office he had received an influx of complaints regarding the department’s poor performance and service to members of the public.

In a statement, he said the Twitter account will bridge the communication gap between the committee and those requiring services from the department.

"If we are to enhance service delivery to the required standards, we must be willing to adapt to changes in the environment in which we operate.