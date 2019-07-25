By-election base test for rival parties

Political parties in four wards in Johannesburg want to use the results of by-elections held yesterday to rate their support in local government.

The ANC, DA and EFF contested four wards in the City of Johannesburg yesterday, and said results would give them an indication of whether their parties are making any progress or not.

Ward 54 is in southern Johannesburg; Ward 109 includes Wendywood, Marlboro and sections of Alexandra; Ward 112 is in Midrand; and Ward 83 is in Roodekrans.

All four wards belonged to the DA and had to be contested due to resignations and death.

In 2016 the ANC lost the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros to the DA. However, the May elections showed that the DA's support nationally declined by 1.4%, raising the hopes of its rivals.