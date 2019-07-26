WATCH | Love them or hate them, you can't ignore them - EFF turns 6 on Saturday

Love them or hate them, you can’t miss their red berets and their rebellious nature in SA. Whether it’s in parliament, at the ballot box or on social media, they evoke an opinion.

The EFF on Saturday will celebrate with a rally at the KaNyamazane Stadium in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga.

Formed in the aftermath of the Marikana massacre - and as a breakaway party from the ANC - they have ruffled feathers in the SA establishment from the start with their politics and revolutionary rhetoric.