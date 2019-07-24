Everything you need to know about Busisiwe Mkhwebane's crowdfunding

Just over R22,000 has been raised so far by a group of supporters of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane calling themselves Democracy in Action after she was ordered to pay R900,000 by the Constitutional Court.

The group is asking for anything from R8 to help her pay 15% of the SA Reserve Bank's costs that she was ordered to pay in her personal capacity.

Here is what you need to know:

Court ruling

On Monday the Constitutional Court delivered a judgment in Mkhwebane's bid to avoid paying a cost order from the high court.

The court dismissed her application to set aside a high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

This following the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank. Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900,000.