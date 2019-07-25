DA retains three of its four wards in the Joburg by-elections

The DA has scooped three of the four wards which were contested in the by-elections in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In the official results released by the IEC on Thursday, the DA’s Stuart Marais won ward 54 in Johannesburg South.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 local government elections. Marais won the ward with 68.59% compared to 65.72 that his party got in 2016. Florence Roberts won ward 83 in Roodekrans for the DA with 71.07% votes compared to the 87.56% the party got in 2016.

Lerato Mphefo won ward 112 in Midrand for the DA with 46.82% compared to the 46.08% the party got in 2016.

However, the ANC's Liaquad Allay Mohamed Ebrahim won ward 109 which includes Wendywood, Marlboro and sections of Alexandra from the DA with 51.15% of the votes compared to the 50.08 which the DA got in the 2016 local government elections.

The DA, ANC and the EFF told Sowetan this week that they would use these results to get a sense of how the parties are performing as they build up towards the 2021 local government elections.