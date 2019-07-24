Storeroom set alight as protests erupt once again at UKZN

Chaos again erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN's) Westville campus on Wednesday following a spate of protests by students.

In a video circulating online, plumes of black smoke can be seen emanating from near the Oval Residence, opposite the Sports Management Centre.

It is understood that the students set alight a furniture storeroom that is separate from the student residence.

No one was injured in the fire, which is believed to have started about 2pm and has since been extinguished.

The extent of the damage to the building is not yet known.

In a press statement attributed to the executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, Ashton Bodrick, it was noted that groups of protesting students caused disruptions at the Westville and Howard College campuses on Wednesday.