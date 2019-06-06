The student representative council (SRC) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) says that the suspension of its president is a direct attack on the EFF-led SRC.

SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi was served with a precautionary suspension letter on Monday following an altercation between himself‚ students and university officials. Godlimpi says the altercation was peaceful and non-threatening.

"The SRC wanted to use its budget to help students who were unregistered‚ but the university would not allow us to. When students came to ask the SRC why they would no longer be able to register‚ I took them to the dean of students to seek answers‚" said Godlimpi.

"There was no verbal abuse or intimidation‚" he added.

The SRC said it was not surprised by the suspension of Godlimpi and another SRC member‚ Hlengiwe Khuzwayo.