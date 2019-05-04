FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile's burden of free education

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is drowning in student debt.

At the dawn of democracy, 25 years ago, it would have cost him R6,600 to study towards a Bachelor of Social Science degree at the University of Cape Town. Today, the same course will set you back R56,320.

Though UCT did note that the fees 25 years ago did not take into account value-added services such as the bus service and bandwidth now offered at the university, for many students like Khanyile the price of education is just too high.

It was against this backdrop that he and thousands of university students took to the streets demanding free education during the Fees Must Fall movement from 2017-2017.

"The fees are very exorbitant, it is what we have always been fighting for. Education must not be made a commodity, it must not be made as something to sell, because if you look at higher education in particular, it is a commodity. It works on a supply-and-demand system. It is not made a public good but rather it is made a private good," said Khanyile.

Khanyile, 29, currently owes the Durban University of Technology close to R26,000 for his BTech in public management and economics, while R126,000 is owed to the University of KwaZulu-Natal where he recently graduated with an honours degree in social sciences.

"I was unable to get either of my qualifications at both these universities because I owe so much," he said.