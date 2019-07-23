Durban varsity students arrested for ignoring court order, intimidation

Four Durban University of Technology (DUT) students have been arrested following a protest on Monday.

The four were arrested on Tuesday morning for intimidation and being in contravention of a February court order that stated students were not allowed to protest or march within 150m of the university, nor incite violence.

“This morning police arrested four suspects, aged between 22 and 24, for contravention of the court order and for intimidation,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

The arrests came after police fired teargas when students dressed in EFF student command regalia tried to march to the vice-chancellor's office to hand over a memorandum of demands on Monday.