Durban varsity students arrested for ignoring court order, intimidation

By Lwandile Bhengu - 23 July 2019 - 19:03
University managers said SRC members did not attend a meeting with the dean of students, as had been agreed, but instead disobeyed a court order and intimidated other students, resulting in four students dressed in EFF regalia being arrested. File photo
Four Durban University of Technology (DUT) students have been arrested following a protest on Monday.

The four were arrested on Tuesday morning for intimidation and being in contravention of a February court order that stated students were not allowed to protest or march within 150m of the university, nor incite violence.

“This morning police arrested four suspects, aged between 22 and 24, for contravention of the court order and for intimidation,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

The arrests came after police fired teargas when students dressed in EFF student command regalia tried to march to the vice-chancellor's office to hand over a memorandum of demands on Monday.

The memorandum, which was seen by SowetanLIVE, lists various issues including student funding and security.

In a statement on Tuesday, the university said it they had engaged the SRC and that a consensus had been reached on several issues on July 18.

“During a meeting between the SRC and the dean of students last Thursday a consensus was reached on several issues. This meeting also created a platform for constructive engagement between management and the SRC,” read the statement.

“The university management is disappointed that the SRC did not attend the meeting with the dean of students, which was scheduled for this afternoon (Monday), to provide them with feedback and to continue with discussions from their engagements last week,” it added.

Gwala said that the four would be appearing in court soon.

