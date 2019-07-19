Johnny Clegg was ahead of his time but it is not too late for SA whites to learn from him

Two years ago I heard that Johnny Clegg was sick with pancreatic cancer. As a fan and a friend, I was devastated; but at the same time hoped modern medicine would put the malevolent affliction to a halt. Isn't that the attitude we adopt when told of a loved one's misfortune? We hope it will go away.

Look, I can't claim to be a close friend of Clegg's. We were professionals who, over the past 30 years, have been feeding off each other.

When I was starting out as a journalist in the late 1980s, he was one of the first celebrities I interviewed. Realising how nervous I was, and having heard I was township born, he tried to break the ice by calling me "umany'endlini" - the one who s***s inside the house. A choice insult rural Zulus throw at their urbanised brethren.

In years to come, when my confidence as a writer increased and my fear and awe of powerful people diminished, I could muster the courage to tease him and call him Somtseu.