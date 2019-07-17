Legendary musician Johnny Clegg laid to rest in Johannesburg

Renowend musician Johnny Clegg has been laid to rest.

The burial at the Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, was confirmed to SowetanLIVE on Wednesday night by Roddy Quin, who was Johnny's manager, friend and family spokesman.

"Yes, he was buried after 4.30pm at West Park Cemetery. It was a small private funeral [service]" said Quin.

He explained that Johnny was buried a day after his death to honour the musician's and family's wishes.