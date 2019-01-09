Here's how to become a nanoscientist or nanosystems engineer

Nanoscientists study structures of 100 nanometres (nm) or less. Since a nanometre only measures one billionth of a metre, it’s difficult to imagine anything smaller.

Nanotechnology is expected to become one of the most strategic and dominant technologies in the next 10 to 20 years. Nanotechnology will have an almost endless string of applications in biotechnology, biology and biomedicine.

Nanotechnology has had several commercial applications in advanced laser technology, hard coatings, photography, pharmaceuticals, printing, chemical-mechanical polishing and cosmetics. Soon there will be lighter cars using nanoparticle-reinforced polymers, insulin that can be taken orally, artificial joints made from nanoparticulate materials and low-kilojoule foods with nanoparticulate taste enhancers.

Nanoscientists create designs or prototypes for nanosystem applications, such as biomedical delivery systems and atomic force microscopes. They design or engineer nanodevices etc. using three-dimensional computer-aided design (CAD) software. They coordinate or supervise the work of suppliers or vendors in the designing, building or testing of nanosystem devices, such as lenses or probes.