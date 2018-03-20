Is your job safe from automation?

Are you ready for a robotic revolution?

In a country like South Africa where there are over 5 million unemployed people, will your job still exist in 10 years time?

Technology is redefining the workforce with a combination of intelligent technology and human ingenuity.

According to a new Accenture report, one in three jobs in South Africa (5.7 million jobs) is currently at risk of total automation.

Although not all jobs can be replaced, a new skill set will have to be developed in order to keep up with this new growing workforce.

Both blue and white-collar jobs are at risk.

The jobs of clerks, cashiers, tellers, construction, mining and maintenance workers all fall into this category.

Jobs that are harder to automate include work like influencing people, teaching people, programming, real-time discussions, advising people, negotiating and cooperating with co-workers.

By 2025, jobs at risk in South Africa will reduce to 20 percent as the workforce evolves with new digital demands across occupations.

Jobs that have and will be replaced by automation:

1. Last year McDonalds announced that they would be replacing 2,500 human cashiers with digital kiosks across America. The touch-screen technology is meant to speed up the ordering process and give people more control over customizing their food, while reducing opportunities for human error.