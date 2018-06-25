Embrace fresh methods of learning for new generation

Traditional approach to education needs to be revolutionised to ensure best outcomes for the current generation of school children.

Jenny Coetzee, career educator and founding member of the Crawford School La Lucia, said schools must adapt to the Generation Alpha approach.

Generation Alpha represents children born after 2010, who are at the beginning stages of their school careers.

"It is imperative that schools nurture a global outlook and develop critical thinking and problem solving skills, while also focusing on entrepreneurship and new technological fields," Coetzee said.

She said today's generations lived in an open book environment a few clicks away from any information.

"They can connect in a border-less world across countries and cultures and they communicate in a post-literate community where texts and tweets are brief."