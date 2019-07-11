Government to spend R68m on social grant fraud probe

The government is to spend R68m to investigate social grant fraud.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu “strongly” condemned criminal syndicates, whom she said exploited the vulnerability of people without shame and undermined the government's efforts to tackle poverty. She was delivering her department's budget in parliament on Thursday.

The government suspended 2,800 social grant accounts that it had identified as being potentially fraudulent early this month. This while the chief executives of both the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the post office investigate the suspected fraud including complaints from social grant beneficiaries received in the last 18 months.

Zulu said in this regard, she and communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams were expecting a comprehensive report and action to address this matter.