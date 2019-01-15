Police seeking man selling 'worthless' Sassa cards on social media

The South African Social Security Agency has expressed concerns about reports of a man who is selling Sassa cards on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday January 15‚ Sassa said it was working with the post office and the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

Sassa said it was following leads that should result in the arrest of a person who seemed to be the mastermind behind the scam.

The agency said the stolen cards were sold for different amounts of money by the scammers.