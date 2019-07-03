Fraudsters target Sassa grant recipients

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries have been targeted in a scam in which their social grants were fraudulently deposited into unknown bank accounts.

The latest scam which is prevalent in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has seen around R3m meant for poor beneficiaries go into the accounts of fraudsters.

An insider at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said the modus operandi involved the fraudulent, was the changing of the method of payment for a social grant recipient.

The updated details would feature an unknown bank account where the grants would be paid into without the beneficiary's knowledge.

The funds would then get withdrawn within 15 minutes after money has been deposited, the insider said.

"For example, all amounts meant for social grant beneficiaries, from hundreds of accounts, get withdrawn from one bank branch in the Eastern Cape," the insider said.