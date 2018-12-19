Safe space has changed the lives of homeless people

While many homeless shelters offer only a temporary solution, a new pilot project in Cape Town is showing that homeless people can be turned into productive members of society.

Opened in June this year, the Culemborg Safe Space has helped over 268 people to start rebuilding their lives.

Residents at the Safe Space are helped with job opportunities, reunited with their families and given access to skills development training.

The facility also offers social services such as assisting with identity documents and social grants and providing access to healthcare and substance abuse programmes.

Residents are allowed to stay at the facility for between four and six months, during which time they are assigned a storage locker, sleeping bag, blanket and toiletries.