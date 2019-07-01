The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has put a "stop payment" instruction on 2‚800 social grants accounts it has identified as being potentially fraudulent.

A stop payment instruction is a temporary hold on payment of a social grant‚ until required confirmation is received from the affected person.

Sassa said the stop payment instruction meant the affected accounts would not be able to transact from the first day of the pay cycle‚ which is July 1.

The instruction had been put on 2‚200 accounts from different banks and 600 from the South African Post Office (Sapo) nationwide‚ it said.

“Sassa has since advised the different banks and Sapo to put a stop payment on these accounts. Confirmation of activation of stop payments was received from the different institutions‚” said Sassa Gauteng spokesperson Nandi Mosia.

Mosia said beneficiaries who were account holders and who were unable to get their grants due to any reasons should immediately present themselves to their nearest Sassa office.

They should bring their valid bar-coded or smart ID card and valid proof of banking details where the social grant was deposited.

Mosia said the person presenting the information to Sassa must be the lawful ID holder and social grant recipient.

"Sassa assures all beneficiaries that they will get their social grant for the month of July after they have presented themselves to our office.

"All our local office officials are ready to assist all who visit our offices."

