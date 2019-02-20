Pension, child care grant increases

*The grant increases in April to R420 and in October to R430, but annually by an average of R20 a month.

The government’s spending on social grants will rise from R162.6 billion in 2018/19 to R202.9 billion in 2021/22, growing at an average rate of 7.6% a year. Over the same year, the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase from 17.9 million to 18.6 million. By 2021/22, the old age grant will reach four million beneficiaries.

The child support grant will reach an estimated 13.1 million beneficiaries by 2021/22, according to this year’s Budget.

Social grants are adjusted in line with inflation projections to maintain their real value.