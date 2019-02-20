Budget 2019
Pension, child care grant increases
The government’s spending on social grants will rise from R162.6 billion in 2018/19 to R202.9 billion in 2021/22, growing at an average rate of 7.6% a year.
The old age grant will increase by R85 a month from R1695 to R1780 for recipients under the age of 75 and from R1715 to R1800 to those aged 75 and older. The foster care grant will increase by R40 a month from R960 to R1000 a month, and the child care grant by R20 a month.
*The grant increases in April to R420 and in October to R430, but annually by an average of R20 a month.
Over the same year, the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase from 17.9 million to 18.6 million. By 2021/22, the old age grant will reach four million beneficiaries.
The child support grant will reach an estimated 13.1 million beneficiaries by 2021/22, according to this year’s Budget.
Social grants are adjusted in line with inflation projections to maintain their real value.