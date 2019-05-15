30 gogos arrested for milking social grants

An unlikely group of women accused of being thieves has been arrested as part of a special police operation called "Project Combat".

Free State police Brig Sam Makhele said 30 suspects are implicated in defrauding the state through social grants, and will now stand trial on a charge of fraud. They were arrested this week.

The project, which was launched in July 2018, was informed by crime intelligence-led information on fraud committed by undeserving Sassa beneficiaries who were applying for government grants, Makhele said.

Among those arrested is a 41-year-old woman alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam.

Makhele said she was issuing people with fraudulent doctor's referral letters, qualifying them to apply for grants.