Steinhoff seeks to recoup payments made to ex-CEO

Steinhoff International said on Tuesday it had started legal proceedings against former Chief Executive Markus Jooste and ex-finance chief Ben La Grange to recover certain salary and bonus payments they got prior to 2017.

The South African retailer's CEO Louis du Preez told lawmakers in March that Jooste, la Grange, along with six other people, were involved in inflating Steinhoff profits and asset values over several years, forcing the firm to restate years of financials.

Steinhoff first flagged holes in its accounts in December 2017 - leading to the exposure of a more than $7 billion (R99 bln) accounting fraud - shocking investors who had backed its rise from a small South African outfit to a discount furniture retailer straddling four continents.