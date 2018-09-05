Markus Jooste says choice of strategic partner was his ‘big mistake’

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste says his "big mistake" as CEO was entering into a joint venture strategic partnership in 2007 with the German Seiffert group.

Jooste told MPs in Parliament on Wednesday that when he resigned on December 5 he sent an SMS to close colleagues in which he conceded that he had made big mistakes. He explained that his big mistake was his choice of a strategic partner which‚ in 2015‚ had entered into litigation with Steinhoff‚ playing on allegations of irregularities in the group.

His SMS also said that he would have to take the consequences of the collapse of the group as a man. Jooste explained that these consequences were the fact that he had devoted 29 years of his life to building up a global furniture retailer which he had hoped to build up into the future.