Columnists

Private sector gets away with murder

By The Editorial - 04 June 2019 - 08:07
business, private sector
Image: anyaberkut/ 123rf

A second major corporate scandal in three years appears to have hit South Africa. This time it involves giant sugar producer and massive land owner Tongaat Hullet.

As it was in the 2017 Steinhoff International scandal, the figures involved are staggering.

In a carefully-worded statement on Friday, the sugar producer said it would probably have to reduce the equity on its 2018 balance sheet by at least R3.5bn after identifying "past practices that are of significant concern".

Simply put, the statement is suggesting that the company's previous management may have misled shareholders and the public by overstating the company's performance. In the process, it is alleged, the then management raked in massive performance bonuses.

As one industry analyst, Chris Logan, put it in an interview with Business Day: "Friday's statement provides official confirmation that Tongaat investors have been misled on a grand scale through taking profits on land sale, which had not occurred, inflated sugar cane valuations, and capitalising costs on cane roots, maintenance and inventory which should have been expensed."

Steinhoff executives inflated profits by more than R100bn, PwC finds

The 18-month forensic probe found that the retail group inflated its profits by R6.5bn from 2009 to 2017
News
2 months ago

Yet, just like in the Steinhoff case, the story has not received much public attention. Had such alleged dishonesty and apparent corruption happened in a parastatal, it would have been a top story the entire weekend.

This speaks to one of our greatest blind-spots as a nation. While we are vigilant, and correctly so, about what goes on in the public sector, we seem ready to look the other way when scandals hit the private sector.

The attitude seems to be that we view the public sector to be our concern because we pay taxes and believe that private companies are the concern of only those who have invested in them. Yet private sector corruption is as big a threat to our economic health as a nation as graft in parastatals and government is to our democracy.

Only a clean and honest private sector, where greed is not allowed to thrive, can guarantee us sustained economic growth that creates decent jobs for people.

Corporate greed and chasing after huge bonus payouts at all costs by executives have to be fought with the same zeal that South Africa is now fighting state capture.

Bosasa makes U-turn on liquidation

Directors say stance was misguided
News
2 months ago

Edcon workers main victims if it goes belly up

140k jobs on the line if retailer closes shop.
Opinion
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X