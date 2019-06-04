Private sector gets away with murder

A second major corporate scandal in three years appears to have hit South Africa. This time it involves giant sugar producer and massive land owner Tongaat Hullet.

As it was in the 2017 Steinhoff International scandal, the figures involved are staggering.

In a carefully-worded statement on Friday, the sugar producer said it would probably have to reduce the equity on its 2018 balance sheet by at least R3.5bn after identifying "past practices that are of significant concern".

Simply put, the statement is suggesting that the company's previous management may have misled shareholders and the public by overstating the company's performance. In the process, it is alleged, the then management raked in massive performance bonuses.

As one industry analyst, Chris Logan, put it in an interview with Business Day: "Friday's statement provides official confirmation that Tongaat investors have been misled on a grand scale through taking profits on land sale, which had not occurred, inflated sugar cane valuations, and capitalising costs on cane roots, maintenance and inventory which should have been expensed."