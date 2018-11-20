Show no mercy for black looters

The secret it out. It's a sin to be independent-minded in South Africa.

People have even coined names to shame those who dare to think independently. We have terms like 702 blacks, clever blacks, white monopoly stooges and Stratcom journalists.

To be a black journalist and report on corruption by blacks, then you're being used by "white handlers".

Some leaders have gone as far as to blame white monopoly capital for VBS's woes.

The reality is that VBS was looted predominantly by black people. When the media tries to get to the bottom of what really happened, journalists are given nasty names.

The fact that we now know about Steinhoff and other private sector crimes is through the same media that gets blamed when it goes after black looters.