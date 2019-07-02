Fingerprint analysis has confirmed that Philani Ntuli‚ accused of the murder of young Durban escort Siam Lee‚ is dead.

His lawyer Reial Mahabeer said nine days ago that Ntuli had died‚ but those involved in his prosecution were not convinced of the authenticity of the death certificate.

Sources close to the investigation said fingerprint testing was ordered to rule out the possibility that Ntuli had faked his death to evade trial next month.

Lee‚ whose massage services were advertised on an adult website‚ was abducted in January 2018 from a Durban North house that was operating as a brothel.

Acting Durban high court judge Naresh Bhikha struck the matter from the roll on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.





Source: TMG Digital.