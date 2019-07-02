South Africa

Fingerprint test proves Siam Lee's murder accused Philani Ntuli is dead

By Tania Broughton - 02 July 2019 - 12:33
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.

Fingerprint analysis has confirmed that Philani Ntuli‚ accused of the murder of young Durban escort Siam Lee‚ is dead.

His lawyer Reial Mahabeer said nine days ago that Ntuli had died‚ but those involved in his prosecution were not convinced of the authenticity of the death certificate.

Sources close to the investigation said fingerprint testing was ordered to rule out the possibility that Ntuli had faked his death to evade trial next month.

Lee‚ whose massage services were advertised on an adult website‚ was abducted in January 2018 from a Durban North house that was operating as a brothel.

Acting Durban high court judge Naresh Bhikha struck the matter from the roll on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.



Source: TMG Digital.

WATCH | A visual investigation into the Siam Lee tragedy

Justice for the burning and bludgeoning of Durban escort Siam Lee, who died a violent death in January 2018, will never be served.
News
1 week ago

Siam Lee murder, rape accused dies before trial

The man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Durban escort Siam Lee – Philani Ntuli – has died.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X