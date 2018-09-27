Steinhoff investors win round in Dutch courts.

Shareholders seeking to recover billions of rands lost in the wake of Steinhoff International’s collapse in one of SA’s biggest corporate frauds to date won a significant victory on Wednesday.

Dutch courts dismissed Steinhoff’s attempts to delay claims by VEB and ordered the company to provide a response to allegations by the Dutch association of shareholders by November 7.

“The court ruling is a real boost for Steinhoff investors as the Dutch legal system is pre-eminently suitable to obtain clarity on events at Steinhoff‚” said Armand Kersten‚ head of international relations at VEB.