NUM decries Limpopo mine death

A Lesotho national was killed in a rockfall at the Samancor Eastern chrome mine in Limpopo on Friday night, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said.

In a statement, the union said that the accident occurred at the Tweefontein Shaft.

"We believe that all accidents can be prevented. Falling rocks have been a major killer in the mining industry. We call upon the mining companies to invest more money in protecting the lives of workers [as opposed to] focusing more on profits," NUM’s Phillip Mankge said.