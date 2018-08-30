Holding mine bosses to account will reduce deaths.

As thousands of delegates across more than 18 affiliates from the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) are busy consolidating mandates from two million members for the upcoming national congress, expectations of the congress resolutions should remain the same - dealing with arrogant employers.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), for example, will be pushing hard for the congress to resolve on holding mining bosses accountable for health and safety in the mining sector. The union is on record calling on the mineral resources department to amend section 92 of the Mine Health and Safety Act, which refers to the penalties that could be applied when safety standards are not adhered to.

It is the union's belief that holding mining bosses accountable for safety will be the key to bringing down the death rate in South Africa's mines. The mining industry now sits at about 60 fatalities. One mine death is one too many.

To reduce mine deaths and accidents, the NUM demands mining houses be slapped with a fine in the event of an accident. This should be done even before inspections are conducted. Apart from the hefty upfront payment of a fine, the NUM also demands an inquiry to establish whether mine managers should be liable.