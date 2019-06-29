Show preaches the gospel in tsotsi taal

What if Jesus Christ was a tsotsi?

Would you be able to recognise him? That is a question posed in the theatre piece What if Jesus was a Tsotsi that is on at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda (previously Grahamstown), Eastern Cape.

Judging by its title, the show had a good attendance with everyone wanting to know what it is about.

The show was staged at Makhanda's main City Hall and had the audience in stitches. Duo Sikholiwe Gente and Siyanda Matwa tell the story of the Bible, juxtaposing it with real life.