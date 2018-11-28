Sibanye-Stillwater is expecting violence to continue at its gold mines after the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) started striking on Wednesday last week.

“The situation at the Beatrix and Driefontein operations‚ in particular‚ remains tense‚ with striking workers causing damage to company property and restricting access to the company’s operating mine sites‚” the company said on Wednesday.

“These violent actions are in direct contravention of the interdict granted by the labour court to Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday November 22 and as a result is in contempt of court.”

This comes after a National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) member was shot and killed and four others were injured last week Wednesday at the Beatrix mine in Welkom.

Amcu general secretary Jeff Mphahlele said during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ they were still gathering information about the incident.

“As of now‚ we cannot confirm that there was a NUM member that was killed.” Mphahlele confirmed the death but could not say if it was a NUM or Amcu member. “There has been no clarity [yet].”