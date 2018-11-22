A National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) member was shot dead and four others injured at the Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix mine in Welkom‚ Free State‚ on Wednesday night.

NUM claims their members were attacked “for no apparent reason” in a bus on their way to work by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

“Those attackers started by closing the security gates‚ throwing stones at the bus that was transporting workers to work‚” NUM Beatrix branch secretary Xolisa Nqwiliso said.

“Unfortunately‚ one of our members was shot and killed and others sustained serious injuries.”

Nqwiliso condemned the attack by “hooligans masquerading as workers”.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication‚ BusinessLIVE‚ reported that the mineworker was shot six times.