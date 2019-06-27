State capture: Malusi Gigaba sat mute as Indian CEO lambasted SAA executives over Mumbai route

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba pushed for SAA to drop its Johannesburg-Mumbai route so that Indian airline Jet Airways could take over.

So says former SAA chief executive officer Sizakele Mzimela, who told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday of various meetings held with Gigaba - while he was public enterprises minister - and Jet Airways representatives in which SAA was instructed to finalise the deal.

This is not the first time this allegation has surfaced.

Former SAA board chairperson Cheryl Carolus and Gigaba's predecessor at the public enterprises department, Barbara Hogan, previously told the commission of an "aggressive campaign" that Jet Airways had launched against SAA, lobbying for the Mumbai route.

According to their evidence, it was Gigaba who allegedly saw the deal come to fruition.

On Wednesday, Mzimela began by describing the background to SAA's Johannesburg-Mumbai flight routes. She said that when she started as CEO in April 2010, SAA was the only direct operator on the route, but there was already a recommendation before the board - chaired by Carolus - arguing for the airline to cut the route.