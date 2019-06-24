State capture: Joburg cash-in-transit company used to launder money

It branded itself as a cash-in-transit company but was instead used to launder money - including allegedly from the North West government and SA Express into accounts linked to a former manager at the airline.

This is according to new evidence heard at t he state capture commission on Monday, when Kalandra Viljoen, a businesswoman who owned and ran Asset Movement Financial Services (AMFS), testified on Monday.

AMFS, according to evidence before the commission, was at the heart of converting R9m in government and SA Express funds into cash - and further delivered it to entities linked to former SA Express commercial general manager, Brian van Wyk.

Since last week, the commission has heard evidence of how the North West department of community safety and transport management underhandedly struck a deal with SA Express to have the airline operate local routes to and from Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

The deal - which is riddled with allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities - was allegedly envisaged to move up to R400m out of the North West government accounts and into SA Express accounts.