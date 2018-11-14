Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has described the intense lobbying by an Indian airline to take over the lucrative SA Airways route to Mumbai – a deal that was eventually clinched after Hogan was replaced by Malusi Gigaba.

Hogan‚ who was testifying before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday‚ described a state visit to India in June 2010‚ when Jet Airways chief executive Naresh Goyal was “desperate” to meet her.

“Whilst I was there‚ I was informed by my special adviser that she had received information that SAA intended to terminate its South Africa-Mumbai route. SAA had specifically opened up that route‚ not only to service a rapidly growing business and tourist relationship between South Africa and India‚ but furthermore‚ SAA was one of the few airlines that were flying from southern Africa to South Asia‚” Hogan said.