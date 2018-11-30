'Gigaba took back seat for airline boss'

In his stint as public enterprises minister, Malusi Gigaba wasted no time in trying to facilitate a lucrative deal for an Indian airline, while his director-general lobbied for SA Airways to advertise in The New Age newspaper, the state capture inquiry heard yesterday.

Gigaba prioritised the facilitation of a meeting between SAA and major Indian international airline, Jet Airways (the same airline which ferried the Gupta family to Waterkloof Airforce Base for the notorious Sun City wedding in 2013) within weeks of taking office in 2010, even though SAA had persistently avoided interaction with the Indian-based airline in the past.

Senior officials from Gigaba's department are said to have also lobbied for SAA to advertise in the Gupta's newspaper, The New Age (TNA).

This was according to former SAA board chairperson Cheryl Carolus, who testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday.

Carolus, who corroborated earlier testimony by Barbara Hogan, told of how Jet Airways' chief executive Naresh Goyal unsuccessfully persisted to have a meeting with her to discuss the closure of SAA's lucrative flight routes between Johannesburg and Mumbai.

"Somewhere along the line, we found that Jet Airways was proposing that SAA should drop the route.

"It was a strange request. We decided we're not going to do it," Carolus said.

"We were happy to collaborate but they were not going to do it... They went on an aggressive campaign against SAA."

Hogan previously told the commission about a state visit to India in June 2010 where Goyal was "desperate" to meet her. She was fired a month after her return and replaced by Gigaba in November that year.

Carolus told the commission that it was within weeks of his appointment that Gigaba requested a meeting to discuss the Mumbai route.